APSU Track and Fields’s Foster Dominates Steeplechase on Opening Day in Birmingham

Shaye Foster Claims Steeplechase Victory on Day One of UAB Spring Invite. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Track and FieldBirmingham, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field sophomore Shaye Foster won the 2000-meter steeplechase on the first day of the UAB Spring Invite, Friday, at the UAB Track and Filed Facility.

Foster raced a 7:27.85 steeplechase to beat her opponent by two-and-a-half seconds. The Governors also collected a pair of Top 5 finishes in the 4×200-meter relays with the first group of Isis Banks, Busiwa Asinga, Seven Pettus, and Taylin Segree finishing second with a time of 1:39.80. The second team of Alexis Arnett, Amani Sharif, Gabrielle Miller, and Mia McGee earning a fourth-place finish with a time of 1:40.52.

Lastly, Marcioa Dejesus highlighted a trio of Governors competing in the hammer throw, with a 36.08-meter toss to finish 12th, while Emma Tucker placed 13th with a 33.97-meter mark.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team concludes their stay at Alabama-Birmingham’s meet tomorrow morning.

The Schedule

Saturday

5,000-meter, discus (9 a.m.)
Pole Vault, High Jump, long jump (11 a.m.)
4×100-meter relay (12 p.m.)
1500-meter (12:30 p.m.)
100-meter hurdles (1 p.m.)
400-meter dash (1:30 p.m.) 
100-meter dash (2 p.m.)
Shot put, triple jump, 800-meter (2:30 p.m.)
400-meter hurdles (3 p.m.)
200-meter dash (3:30 p.m.)
4×400-meter relay (4 p.m.)

