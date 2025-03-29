Austin Peay State University Military Alumni Chapter Gives Back with Joe Shakeenab Scholarship

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Military Alumni Chapter recently made a generous donation to create the CW4 (R) Joe Shakeenab Military Scholarship, named after alumnus Joe Shakeenab (’04, ’14).

To qualify for this scholarship, students must be enrolled at APSU full-time with a minimum 3.0 GPA and meet the university’s admission requirements. Current students must be in good standing, and applicants must reapply each year.

Recipients must also be an active-duty Special Forces (SF) soldier, honorably discharged SF soldier, or the spouse or dependent of an SF soldier. Applicants will require a DD 214, Enlisted Records Brief (ERB) or Officer Record Brief (ORB) indicating assignment to a Special Forces unit.

“I’m honored to have a passion for aiding others along their educational journey,” Shakeenab said of the scholarship. “I’m forever mindful that many have assisted me.”

Shakeenab grew up in Mound Bayou, Mississippi. After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and went on to have an extensive career in Special Operations, where he served as an Army Ranger and as part of the Special Forces (Green Berets).

He retired from the U.S. Army in 2010 as a chief warrant officer four (CW4). He has immeasurable experience in planning, directing and advising in support of military and civilian organizations, at the international, national and community levels.

Shakeenab is active in APSU alumni activities and in the Clarksville community. He earned a bachelor’s degree in public management in 2004 and a master’s degree in 2014, both from Austin Peay. He served as president of the university’s National Alumni Association from 2019 to 2022 and has been the president of the Military Alumni Chapter since 2016.

In addition, Shakeenab has served as a mentor for APSU’s President’s Emerging Leaders Program since 2017 and as a member of various committees on campus, including the APSU Leadership Graduate Advisory Board, and the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center Advisory Committee from 2021 to 2022.

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.