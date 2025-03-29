Austin Peay State University Softball’ Late Rally Falls Short in 16-15 Shootout Against Central Arkansas

Conway, AR – Despite its second-highest scoring game of the season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team fell in a 16-15 Atlantic Sun Conference decision to Central Arkansas, Friday, at Farris Field.

Kayleigh Roper led the Governors (27-5, 5-2) with three hits, while Brie Howard had a career-high five RBI in an evening that featured her first-career grand slam early in the contest against the Bears (16-18, 4-2 ASUN).

After ending the top of the first with a double play, Central Arkansas put up four runs off four hits in the bottom of the first for the day’s first scoring. However, the APSU Govs responded with their second-highest scoring inning in the top of the seventh.

Austin Peay State University was awarded a trio of free bases to begin the second, with Sammie Shelander and Sam Leski being hit by a pitch and Katie Raper walking to load the bases. Howard then put a ball over the left field wall to bring the two sides even at four apiece. A Kiley Hinton walk was followed by Roach’s first triple of the season and a Raylon Roach RBI base knock. Batting around the order, Shelander then drove in Roach on a sacrifice fly for the inning’s seventh and final score.

The Bears responded to the Govs’ scoring with a run in the bottom of the second and two more an inning later to make it a one-run game heading into the fourth.

Kylie Campbell led the top of the fourth with her fifth home run of the season to spark a two-run frame that was concluded with Howard driving in Macee Roberts on a fielder’s choice.

The Govs extended their advantage to 12-8 in the top of the fifth with a Leski double clearing the bases; however, the Bears responded with a five-run inning to retake the lead.

Hinton scored off a sixth-inning wild pitch, while a Roberts double brought in Ashley Diaz – who reached off a single in her lone at-bat of the evening – and Campbell.

After a scoreless bottom of the sixth by UCA and a scoreless top of the seventh, a Central Arkansas pop up single fell in a gap and scored a pair of runs for the walk-off victory.

Gov of Decision: Emma Thompson (L, 3-1), 0.0 IP, 0H, 2R, 2ER

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University fell to 27-5 overall on the season and 5-2 in ASUN Conference play following just its second back-to-back loss of the season and first since its first weekend tournament (February 7th-8th).

The Governors’ 15 runs are its second-most this season and trails only its 18 against UMass Lowell, March 7th.

Austin Peay State University’s 12 hits are its seventh-most of the season.

With her RBI tonight, Kylie Campbell moved into sole possession of ninth all-time RBI with 95.

Sammie Shelander was hit by a pitch, her eighth of the season, which also is tied for the seventh-most in a single season in program history.

APSU’s Kiley Hinton improved her career-best reached base streak to 17 games after being walked twice.

Kayleigh Roper‘s three hits are tied for the most in her career.

Brie Howard tallied her first-career grand slam in a career-best five RBI performance.

Maddy Connolly Hojas made her collegiate debut at pitcher where she allowed no runs and one hit in 0.2 innings of work.

