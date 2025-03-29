Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Britton Springs Road water outage, road closure for water main leak repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Britton Springs Road for water main leak repair on the following streets and roads.

The roads affected are Britton Springs Road (Ambrose Drive to Fort Campbell Boulevard) and Old Hopkinsville Road (Eva Drive to Britton Springs Road).

Low water pressure may affect the vicinity during the work.

Britton Springs Road will be closed from Jordan Road to Fort Campbell Boulevard. Traffic will be detoured to Jordan Road and Fort Campbell Boulevard while work is underway. Motorists should also slow down when approaching the work zone and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route.

The utility construction crew anticipates the water main leak repair work to be finished, water service to be restored, and the road to be reopened by approximately 5:00pm.

