Nashville Chamber Engages with Fort Campbell to Boost Strategic Collaboration

Fort Campbell, KY – On March 26th, 2025, business leaders from the Nashville Chamber of Commerce participated in an exclusive tour of Fort Campbell, KY.

The event, organized to enhance the attendees’ understanding of the Army and Fort Campbell’s pivotal role as a strategic partner, underscores the enduring collaboration between civilian-business leadership and military operations.

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) offered a day-long itinerary filled with immersive experiences and informative sessions designed to showcase Fort Campbell’s contributions to national security, regional economic impacts and community support.

“The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and our regional business community proudly embraces our partnership with Fort Campbell, recognizing this military base as a cornerstone of regional strength and economic vitality,” said Mailk Gaye, Director of Communications for the Chamber of Commerce.

During the Chamber’s tour, participants from Oracle, Tractors Trailor Supply, Austin Peay State University (APSU) and others was treated to:

An aerial tour facilitated by the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, offering

a unique perspective of the installation.

a unique perspective of the installation. Hands-on simulated weapons demonstrations at the Engagement Skills

Trainer (EST).

Trainer (EST). A rappel demonstration and educational session at The Sabalauski Air

Assault School (TSAAS).

Assault School (TSAAS). Key briefings on programs such as the Transition Assistance Program,

Spouse Employment Services and the Career Skills Program, aimed at

supporting service members and their families during periods of

transition.

Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, provided a brief on how the Division is leaning forward in emerging technologies, training operations, and the contribution current and former military families have to the region between Tennessee and Kentucky in local workforce development.

Each activity and session were strategically curated to foster stronger ties and mutual understanding between Fort Campbell and the Nashville civilian community.

“Our leadership visits deepen our understanding of military excellence and highlight the invaluable pipeline of talented soldiers and spouses who enrich our business community,” said Gaye.

This unique tour not only highlights the Army’s operational capabilities but also fortifies the bond between the installation and local communities they serve.