Nashville Chamber Engages with Fort Campbell to Boost Strategic Collaboration

News Staff
Members from the Nashville Chamber of Commerce pose for a photo with Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, during a visit to the installation, March 26th, 2025. (US Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)
101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell, KYFort Campbell, KY – On March 26th, 2025, business leaders from the Nashville Chamber of Commerce participated in an exclusive tour of Fort Campbell, KY.

The event, organized to enhance the attendees’ understanding of the Army and Fort Campbell’s pivotal role as a strategic partner, underscores the enduring collaboration between civilian-business leadership and military operations.

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) offered a day-long itinerary filled with immersive experiences and informative sessions designed to showcase Fort Campbell’s contributions to national security, regional economic impacts and community support.

Members from the Nashville Chamber of Commerce participate in hands-on simulated weapons demonstrations at an Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) during a strategic partner visit at Fort Campbell, KY, March 26th, 2025. (US Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)
“The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and our regional business community proudly embraces our partnership with Fort Campbell, recognizing this military base as a cornerstone of regional strength and economic vitality,” said Mailk Gaye, Director of Communications for the Chamber of Commerce.

During the Chamber’s tour, participants from Oracle, Tractors Trailor Supply, Austin Peay State University (APSU) and others was treated to:

  • An aerial tour facilitated by the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, offering
    a unique perspective of the installation.
  • Hands-on simulated weapons demonstrations at the Engagement Skills
    Trainer (EST).
  • A rappel demonstration and educational session at The Sabalauski Air
    Assault School (TSAAS).
  • Key briefings on programs such as the Transition Assistance Program,
    Spouse Employment Services and the Career Skills Program, aimed at
    supporting service members and their families during periods of
    transition.
Members from the Nashville Chamber of Commerce pose for a photo on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter before an aerial tour facilitated by the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade,101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) during a visit to Fort Campbell, KY, March 26th, 2025. (US Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)
Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, provided a brief on how the Division is leaning forward in emerging technologies, training operations, and the contribution current and former military families have to the region between Tennessee and Kentucky in local workforce development.

Each activity and session were strategically curated to foster stronger ties and mutual understanding between Fort Campbell and the Nashville civilian community.

“Our leadership visits deepen our understanding of military excellence and highlight the invaluable pipeline of talented soldiers and spouses who enrich our business community,” said Gaye.

This unique tour not only highlights the Army’s operational capabilities but also fortifies the bond between the installation and local communities they serve.

