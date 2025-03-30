APSU Legend Trenton Hassell Elevates Girls’ Basketball at Clarksville Christian School

Clarksville, TN – A cultural shift is underway in Clarksville, and it’s moving quickly.

Leading this transformation is Trenton Hassell, a familiar name to NBA aficionados and Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumni. A former professional basketball player and APSU Hall of Fame member with a decade-long NBA career, Hassell is now dedicated to revolutionizing girls’ basketball in his hometown, Clarksville.

Hassell’s roots in Clarksville run deep.

“Everything I love, everything I like to do, the people that I’m close to, they’re in Clarksville,” Hassell shared, reflecting on his decision to give back to his community. “Who I am is because of Clarksville. My roots are here. This is what I know. I’m just trying to give back some of what I was allowed to experience just by playing ball here.”

This connection has driven him to focus on nurturing young talent and providing them with life-changing opportunities.

But … not as expected.

Hassell has learned from the best in the game, including Hall of Fame teammates like Kevin Garnett and coaches like Flip Saunders. This includes former Austin Peay State University head coach Dave Loos, who led the Govs during Hassell’s time and now shapes his work with the team.

“I learned discipline, for sure,” Hassell said of his time with Loos. “He taught me how to work, how to do things the right way, no matter the situation. I took what he taught me, and then I took what I learned professionally from good coaches and other players, and I teach the girls on that level.”

After retiring from the NBA, Hassell wanted to stay involved in the game. This can manifest in many ways in modern basketball, but Hassell had a different vision for giving back. He partnered with another former Gov, Jerome Jackson, to establish Tennessee Sol, a travel basketball program to develop young female athletes.

“We started with one team, and each year we got better,” Hassell recalled. The program’s growth is a testament to its success and impact, drawing the attention of players and coaches. Local figures like Lauren Yarbrough and Beth Rates, both former Austin Peay players, joined the coaching staff, enhancing the program’s credibility and reach.

Tennessee Sol was the start. For the past four seasons, Hassell has led the girls’ basketball program at Clarksville Christian School, a Tennessee State Independent Athletic Association school that allows smaller private schools to coordinate into leagues. This allows Hassell to retain the ability to coach his summer team and the Centurions, with many of his players suiting up for both teams—the school in the winter and the travel program in the summer.

For Hassell, coaching transcends basketball; it’s a mission to instill life skills in his players. “I want the girls that play for us to improve. I want them to know about hard work and commitment,” he emphasized. Unlike many former athletes who lend names to projects without involvement, Hassell is deeply hands-on, setting a high standard of excellence and personal investment.

He often sweats, jogging up and down the court and posting up against teenagers who do not know he used to do the same against Kobe Bryant.

During practice, Hassell breaks a sweat, just like his team. He’s not a shouter; he won’t stand on the sidelines and point and yell when it’s time to instruct. He’ll get on the court and lead by showing.

For Hassell to be an efficient, effective coach, only standing to the side and instructing wouldn’t work. Because he gets buy-in—from players, parents, and his assistants—he can coach them hard, demand more, and expect better. His team, his girls? They thrive on it.

“You’ve got to listen to kids to understand them,” he said. “You’ve got to build a relationship with them, including their parents. Once they trust you, you can coach them hard because they know it comes from a place of respect. I love these kids; I treat them like my own daughter.”

This commitment is yielding tangible results. In Clarksville, the girls’ basketball scene is thriving. More players are advancing to collegiate levels, and the sport is gaining recognition. Hassell’s team at Clarksville Christian has become one of the most successful in the state, with four consecutive state titles after the 2024-25 season.

Hassell’s unique challenge is coaching his daughter, Lauren, a standout player. Balancing the roles of father and coach is complex. “It’s more difficult as a coach,” Hassell admitted. “She has to understand that on the court, it’s not just me as dad getting onto you. If I say something to her on the court, I leave it on the court because I’m not mad as your dad, I’m frustrated as your coach.”

Despite these challenges, he remains committed to her development, helping her navigate the pressures and opportunities of her talent. He leaves her recruitment to her mother, Tiffany Hassell nee McCarley, a former Austin Peay standout.

Hassell’s vision for the program and its players extends beyond personal achievements. His ultimate goal is to elevate Clarksville’s teams to compete nationally alongside traditional powerhouses. “I want to play on a national level,” he declared, underscoring his ambition to showcase the city’s talent in high school basketball.

The transformation Hassell envisions is underway. His efforts are reshaping the perception and reality of girls’ basketball in Clarksville, inspiring a new generation of athletes to dream big and strive for excellence. Through his dedication, Trenton Hassell is building better basketball players and a brighter future for young women in his community.

The journey has had hurdles. In a landscape dominated by traditional powerhouses, emerging programs like Clarksville Christian face skepticism and resistance. “We’re the upstarts,” Hassell acknowledged. “We do it a different way, and some don’t like that.” Yet, this difference—this commitment to hard work and discipline—sets Hassell and his team apart.

Hassell’s influence changes the narrative around girls’ sports in Clarksville. His program creates opportunities on and off the court. The success of his players in athletics and life speaks volumes about Hassell’s coaching and off-court impact. The values he instills—commitment, discipline, teamwork—are life lessons. His approach emphasizes education and character, ensuring his athletes are well-rounded individuals prepared for life’s challenges.

He’s taught his teams and players to dream big through his ambitions.



“I want to compete for a national championship, with IMG and Monte Verde and everyone else. It takes a certain kid and a certain family to come play for us. I’m a hard dude to come play for if you aren’t mentally tough. I coach them a certain way, they’re used to it and I’ve had success with it. If you suck at that moment, if you aren’t playing up to your ability, if you’re playing soft, I’m going to let you know. To assemble a team and be part of it, ranked top-25 in the nation at a tiny little school out of Clarksville, that’s the goal.”



Through dedication, passion, and belief in his community, Trenton Hassell is growing basketball in Clarksville and creating a lasting legacy of empowerment and success for future generations.