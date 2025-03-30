Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Claims First ASUN Win in Thriller Against Queens, 4-3

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team picked up its first Atlantic Sun Conference win with its 4-3 match against Queens, on Sunday.

Austin Peay (5-10, 1-4 ASUN) took the doubles point with wins on courts one and three. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub defeated Win Steveker and Jan Montero Diaz 6-2 on court one. On court three, Giovanni Becchis and Lucas Ranciaro took a 7-6 (7-4) win over Filippo Scala and Luke Coppage.

In singles matches, the Govs took wins on courts two, five, and six.

Minami took a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 win over Win Steveker on the second court as Glen Arnet took a 6-2, 6-1 match over Filippo Scala on court five.

Javier Tortajada clinched the match for the Governors with his 6-3, 6-1 win over Luke Coppage on the sixth court.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team faces Bellarmine on April 2nd in Louisville, Kentucky.

