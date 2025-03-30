Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Heads to North Carolina for Ironwood Invitational

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a third-place finish, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is set to compete in its penultimate tournament of the regular season when it tees off at East Carolina’s Ironwood Invitational, Monday and Tuesday, at Ironwood Golf & Country Club in Greenville, North Carolina.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference foes Jacksonville and Stetson at the par-72, 6,481-yard course. Bethune–Cookman, Boston, East Carolina, Elon, Jacksonville State, Lehigh, Memphis, North Carolina State, Radford, South Carolina, Tulane, UNC Greensboro, Virginia Tech, and William & Mary round out the 17-team, 95-player field.

With a team-leading 74.20 scoring average, Erica Scutt is first off the tee for the Governors in The Tarheel State. Scutt also leads the Govs with six scores at even or under par and is the only player with a counting score in all 20 rounds Austin Peay has played this season.

Jillian Breedlove is next on the tee for APSU with a 74.24 scoring average, which ranks second on the team. Breedlove ranks second on the team with five rounds at even or under par and 17 counting scores in 17 rounds played while also having the only round in the 60s by a Gov this season.

Kaley Campbell has a 78.40 scoring average this season and is next in line for Austin Peay head coach Jessica Combs. Campbell has recorded two rounds at even or under par and 13 counting scores while playing in all 20 rounds for the Governors this season.

Up next is Maggie Glass, who ranks third on Austin Peay State University with a 77.10 scoring average this season. Glass has carded three rounds at even or under par and 16 counting scores in 20 rounds played, both of which rank third on the team this season.

Finally, rounding out the lineup for APSU is Abby Hirtzel, who posted a 13th-place finish – second-best by a Gov – last time out at The Nashville Invitational. Hirtzel has recorded a 77.90 scoring average this season, with one round at even or under par and 14 counting scores in 20 rounds played.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with UNC Greensboro, Jacksonville, and Memphis for the first two rounds of Ironwood Innovational, which begins with a Monday 7:45am shotgun start. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

