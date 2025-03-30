Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for March 30th – April 3rd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect an active weather pattern this week, with showers and thunderstorms kicking off the first half before giving way to cooler, calmer conditions.

After a stormy Sunday and Monday, drier weather returns Tuesday before another round of rain and possible severe storms arrives midweek. By the end of the week, expect continued unsettled conditions with more rain and thunderstorms.

On Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the day, becoming more likely by late afternoon. The high will reach near 76 degrees under mostly cloudy skies, with breezy south winds of 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Rainfall will generally be light but could be heavier in stronger storms.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday night, with some storms possibly turning severe. Heavy rain is expected, with rainfall amounts between three-quarters of an inch and an inch possible. Temperatures will drop to around 51 degrees, and winds will shift south at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

On Monday, lingering morning showers and thunderstorms could still be strong, especially before 10:00am. The rest of the day will remain mostly cloudy, with a cooler high of 61 degrees. Winds will shift northwest at around 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph. Rain chances decrease throughout the afternoon.

Monday night will bring a noticeable cool-down, with partly cloudy skies and a low around 38 degrees. North winds will remain light at 5 to 10 mph, making for a chilly but dry evening.

Sunshine makes a return on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and a pleasant high of 64 degrees. Winds will be light, shifting from the northeast to the southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday night will remain quiet but slightly warmer, with partly cloudy skies and a low of 51 degrees. South-southeast winds will increase to 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, signaling the approach of another weather system.

Another round of active weather moves in on Wednesday. Showers are possible in the morning, followed by likely showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will soar to a high near 81 degrees under mostly cloudy skies, with strong south winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday night will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms, some of which could produce heavy rainfall. The low will be around 61 degrees, with breezy south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Rain chances are high, making for a wet and stormy night.

On Thursday, showers and possible thunderstorms will persist, with a high near 74 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances remain high at 70%, keeping conditions wet throughout the day.

The stormy trend continues Thursday night, with additional showers and thunderstorms likely. The low will stay mild at 60 degrees, with rain chances holding at 80%.

As the week progresses, keep an eye on midweek storms, which could bring heavy rain and gusty winds. After a chilly start early in the week, temperatures will rise again before more rain arrives. Stay weather-aware and plan for wet conditions through the latter half of the week.