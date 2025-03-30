Nashville Sounds Come Up Short in Extra-Innings Duel, Fall 2-1 to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Nashville, TN – Jacob Misiorowski’s season debut was a good one. The Brewers no. 4-rated prospect spun five scoreless innings while allowing one hit and added seven strikeouts without a decision as the Sounds dropped the series finale 2-1 in extra innings to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday afternoon.

Nashville jumped out to a quick lead thanks to Jared Oliva’s speed and favorable bounce. After lining a single into center field, the ball hopped over Albert Almora Jr.’s glove and Oliva was off to the races. The single and subsequent three-base error provided Nashville a 1-0 lead.

Misiorowski and the Sounds would hold onto that lead into the seventh inning.

Hits were hard to come by with the two teams combining for just four of them through six frames. Back-to-back hits off Jesus Liranzo in the seventh, including a one-out double off the bat of Almora Jr. erased his fielding miscue as he scored the game’s tying run. Left-hander Tyler Jay left both inherited runners stranded and got the Sounds out of the inning without any further damage done.

Ater allowing a leadoff double to start the top of the eighth, right-hander Vinny Nittoli proceeded to earn two huge strikeouts and worked a ground ball to strand the potential go-ahead run at third base. Following a 1-2-3 bottom half of the inning, Ryan Middendorf took the ball for the ninth and struck out the side to give the Sounds their 15th strikeout of the afternoon.

Garrett Stallings was called on for the 10th. His job got harder with the inherited runner being able to advance another 90 feet on a wild pitch. A sacrifice fly was enough to push the run across with Stallings having taken the un-earned run without allowing a hit in the inning.

A leadoff walk in the bottom half of the extra inning put the potential winning run aboard for the Sounds. A pair of strikeouts and a pop up in foul territory sealed Nashville’s fate and provided Jacksonville the first series of the season.

The Nashville Sounds will hit the road for the first time this year as travel south to take on the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) for the start of a six-game series on Tuesday afternoon.