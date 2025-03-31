APSU Women’s Golf Posts 617 Through Two Rounds at Ironwood Invitational

Greenville, NC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 305 in the first round and a 312 in the second round to finish the first day of East Carolina’s Ironwood Invitational in 11th place with a team score of 617, Monday, at Ironwood Golf & Country Club.

Austin Peay State University is three shots behind Radford and Tulane, who are tied for ninth, and four shots behind eighth-place Jacksonville State after 36 holes. The Governors also have a seven-shot lead on 12th-place Boston and are 14 shots ahead of 13th-place Memphis.

Kaley Campbell led the Govs on the first day at the par-72, 6,481-yard course, shooting a one-over 73 in the first round and a four-over 76 in the second round. Campbell is tied for 15th with an aggregate score of 149.

Erica Scutt was next on the leaderboard for the Governors, carding a six-over 78 and five-over 77 to finish tied for 42nd with a score of 155. Jillian Breedlove was next in line for Austin Peay, shooting three-over 75 in the first round and an 81 in the second round to finish tied for 50th with a score of 156.

Abby Hirtzel recorded the final two counting scores for the APSU Govs, shooting seven-over 79 in the first round and six-over 78 in the second round to finish tied for 58th with a score of 157. Finally, Maggie Glass shot an 82 in the first round and 81 in the second to finish tied for 82nd with a score of 163.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Boston, Radford, and Tulane for the final round of the Ironwood Innovational, which begins Tuesday with an 8:00am shotgun start. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

