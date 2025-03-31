48.7 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 31, 2025
HomeSportsAPSU Women’s Golf Posts 617 Through Two Rounds at Ironwood Invitational
Sports

APSU Women’s Golf Posts 617 Through Two Rounds at Ironwood Invitational

News Staff
By News Staff
Kaley Campbell Leads Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf After 36 Holes at Ironwood Invitational. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
Kaley Campbell Leads Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf After 36 Holes at Ironwood Invitational. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's GolfGreenville, NC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 305 in the first round and a 312 in the second round to finish the first day of East Carolina’s Ironwood Invitational in 11th place with a team score of 617, Monday, at Ironwood Golf & Country Club.

Austin Peay State University is three shots behind Radford and Tulane, who are tied for ninth, and four shots behind eighth-place Jacksonville State after 36 holes. The Governors also have a seven-shot lead on 12th-place Boston and are 14 shots ahead of 13th-place Memphis.

Kaley Campbell led the Govs on the first day at the par-72, 6,481-yard course, shooting a one-over 73 in the first round and a four-over 76 in the second round. Campbell is tied for 15th with an aggregate score of 149.

Erica Scutt was next on the leaderboard for the Governors, carding a six-over 78 and five-over 77 to finish tied for 42nd with a score of 155. Jillian Breedlove was next in line for Austin Peay, shooting three-over 75 in the first round and an 81 in the second round to finish tied for 50th with a score of 156.

Abby Hirtzel recorded the final two counting scores for the APSU Govs, shooting seven-over 79 in the first round and six-over 78 in the second round to finish tied for 58th with a score of 157. Finally, Maggie Glass shot an 82 in the first round and 81 in the second to finish tied for 82nd with a score of 163.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Boston, Radford, and Tulane for the final round of the Ironwood Innovational, which begins Tuesday with an 8:00am shotgun start. Clippd will have live scoring for the event. 

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans McCann Drive area wide water outage for fire hydrant and water valve replacement
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information