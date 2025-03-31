Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Struggles on Final Day of ASUN Crossover, Fall to Jacksonville, Florida Gulf Coast

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team wrapped up Day 2 of the Atlantic Sun Conference Crossover with losses to Jacksonville and Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

Against Jacksonville, Austin Peay State University picked up wins at the No. 1 and No. 4 pairings. Grace Austin and Jordan Morris claimed a hard-fought three-set victory at the top position, while Alyson Cooper and Jordyn Beneteau added another three-set win in the No. 4 pairing. Despite these efforts, Jacksonville secured wins in the remaining matchups to take the 3-2 victory.

In the afternoon match against FGCU, the APSU Govs were unable to find their rhythm, falling 5-0 as the Eagles swept all five pairings in straight sets.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team returns to action April 4th at the ASUN North Tournament in Richmond, KY.

Results vs. Jacksonville

Jacksonville 3, Austin Peay 2

Results vs. Florida Gulf Coast

FGCU 5, Austin Peay 0