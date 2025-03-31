53.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 31, 2025
Sports

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Struggles on Final Day of ASUN Crossover, Fall to Jacksonville, Florida Gulf Coast

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Ends ASUN Crossover with Back-to-Back Losses. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Ends ASUN Crossover with Back-to-Back Losses. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballJacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team wrapped up Day 2 of the Atlantic Sun Conference Crossover with losses to Jacksonville and Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

Against Jacksonville, Austin Peay State University picked up wins at the No. 1 and No. 4 pairings. Grace Austin and Jordan Morris claimed a hard-fought three-set victory at the top position, while Alyson Cooper and Jordyn Beneteau added another three-set win in the No. 4 pairing. Despite these efforts, Jacksonville secured wins in the remaining matchups to take the 3-2 victory.

In the afternoon match against FGCU, the APSU Govs were unable to find their rhythm, falling 5-0 as the Eagles swept all five pairings in straight sets.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team returns to action April 4th at the ASUN North Tournament in Richmond, KY.

Results vs. Jacksonville

Jacksonville 3, Austin Peay 2

  1. Grace Austin/Jordan Morris (APSU) def. Emily Kubicsko/Claire Mrukowski (JU) 21-15, 21-16, 15-10
  2. Morgan Perry/Katie Martinez (JU) def. Anna Kate Clark/Emily Freel (APSU) 21-11, 21-12
  3. Hayden Garnett/Kristina Nika (JU) def. Alyson Cooper/Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) 21-8, 21-12
  4. Alyson Cooper/Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) def. Amanda Cunningham/Kelly Erhard (JU) 21-18, 21-18, 15-11
  5. Meredith Mrukowski/Caitlin Cabrales (JU) def. Angelena Greene/Emma Loiars (APSU) 22-20, 21-15

Results vs. Florida Gulf Coast

FGCU 5, Austin Peay 0

  1. Kaitlyn Luebbers/Nicole De Oliveira (FGCU) def. Grace Austin/Jordan Morris (APSU) 21-12, 21-11
  2. Alexis Keeter/Ava Lilliquist (FGCU) def. Anna Kate Clark/Emily Freel (APSU) 21-8, 21-12
  3. Jaci Carpenter/Emma Soncrant (FGCU) def. Alyson Cooper/Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) 21-11, 21-5
  4. Andrea Dietz/Mia Thompson (FGCU) def. Gabriella Mackenzie/Bailey Lasater (APSU) 21-14, 21-18
  5. Erin Miller/Sydney Majick (FGCU) def. Angelena Greene/Emma Loiars (APSU) 21-12, 21-10
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Brook Mead Drive water outage for water main leak repair
