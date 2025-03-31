Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Gains Four Spots After Second Round in Memphis

Memphis, TN – In eighth place after shooting a first-round 307, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team carded a 300 in the second round of the Memphis Intercollegiate: Spirited by Old Dominick to pick up four spots on the leaderboard and finish the day tied for fourth place with a score of 607, Monday, at Colonial Country Club.

Austin Peay State University is tied with Samford at 31-over par for the tournament and is seven strokes behind third-place Southern Mississippi. The Governors also have a four-shot lead on sixth-place Western Kentucky and a five-shot lead on Central Arkansas and Dayton, who are tied for seventh. Memphis leads its home tournament with a score of eight-over 584 after 36 holes at the par-72, 7,334-yard track.

Patton Samuels was the biggest mover for the Governors, following a two-over 74 in the first round with a four-under 68 in the second round to pick up 11 spots on the leaderboard and finish the day in second place with a score of two-under 142. Samuel’s round of 68 included six birdies and is the best round in the field through the tournament’s first two rounds. Samuels also is just one shot behind Memphis’ Diego Lourenco for the individual lead with just 18 holes left to play.

Reece Britt opened the tournament with a six-over 78 in the first round before shooting five-over 77 in the second round to gain 10 spots on the leaderboard and finish the day tied for 37th with a score of 155. Seth Smith is next in line for the APSU Govs, shooting a six-over 78 in the first round and seven-over 79 in the second round to finish tied for 52nd with a score of 157.

Finally, freshmen Grady Cox and Parker Elkins each provided one counting score for Austin Peay State University. Cox opened the tournament with a five-over 77 before shooting an 85 in the second round to finish tied for 67th with a score of 162. Parker Elkins carded an 87 in the first round before shooting a four-over 76 in the second round to pick up 14 spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 68th with a score of 163.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Samford and Western Kentucky for Tuesday’s final round of the Memphis Intercollegiate, which begins with an 8:30am shotgun state. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.