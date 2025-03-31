Clarksville Downtown ArtWalk to take place April 3rd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – This April 3rd, 2025, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry. Join us from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Participating Venues and Artists:

Higher Level on Franklin

137 Franklin Street

Artist: Marissa Pennington

Pups Plants and Goods

117A Strawberry Alley

Artist: Amaya Long

Wedding Bells

123 Franklin Street

Artist: Space Brotha Earl

Downtown Artists Co-op

96 Franklin Street

Exhibit: Art in Tandem Opening Reception

April 3rd, 2025, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Join us for an evening of inspiring art, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and fine wine, all set to the backdrop of live music. Art in Tandem celebrates the power of collaboration, bringing together artists from diverse backgrounds, styles, and disciplines to create something truly unique

www.dac.gallery

Modern Movement Real Estate

132 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Talia Arte

Artlink

98 Franklin Street

Artist: Julie Bisgaard

Lorenzo Swinton Gallery

106 North Second Street

Exhibit: Alyssa Beach “The Woman in the Garden”

Tattoo Technique

129 Franklin Street

Artist: McKenna Jewell

Mug Shots Coffee

111 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Kaitlyn Ward

Trazo Meadery

116 Franklin Street

Artist: Joel and Chasity Parker

First Presbyterian Church

213 Main Street

Exhibit: Heather Sugg

Edward’s Steakhouse

107 Franklin Street

Artist: D.C. Thomas

“The Gallery” at River City Clay

115 Franklin Street

Event: Retrospective exhibition in honor of Eloise Suzette Brown Freeman

www.rivercityclay.com

Customs House Museum

200 South Second Street

Musician- Andrew Ross

www.customshousemuseum.org

Beachaven Downtown

101 Franklin Street

Artist: Jamaine Pitts

Roxy Regional Theatre

100 Franklin Street

Artist: Miranda Herrick and Barbara Herrick

www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

Hudabam

110 Franklin Street

Artist: Rachel Landrum

Clarksville Collection

131 Franklin Street

Featuring: Steve and Diane Luppo –Tarot Card Readings

Pinky’s Up

120 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Morgan Miliken

The New Gallery

Exhibit: 57th Annual Juried Student Exhibition

Events:

April 3rd, 5:00pm-7:30pm: (exhibition preview) Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk TNG

April 30th, 5:30pm-7:30pm: Reception/Awards Night, The New Gallery

This competitive juried show honors the APSU Department of Art + Design’s outstanding student artists for their hard work and creativity. The show is professionally juried from outside Austin Peay State University, emulating the practice of real-world art shows.

The exhibition showcases the array of artwork produced by students during the past academic year and allows students to participate in a professional exhibition where a qualified juror selects artwork and artistic merit awards.

Madison Street United Methodist Church

319 Madison Street

Event: Godspell – A Pulpit Musical Drama

Godspell: A Pulpit Musical Drama” at Madison Street United Methodist Church, performed live in the Sanctuary. The hour-long show will commence at 7:30 p.m., with refreshments available on the front patio at our Madison Street entrance starting at 7:00 p.m. This performance is part of the “Madison Street Live” music series and is free for everyone.

Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.

ArtWalk Clarksville is uniting Art with Local Venues. Downtown ArtWalk is in Historic Downtown Clarksville TN. Our mission is to connect artists with local downtown businesses.