49.9 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 31, 2025
HomeEventsClarksville Downtown ArtWalk to take place April 3rd, 2025
Events

Clarksville Downtown ArtWalk to take place April 3rd, 2025

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville ArtWalk. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Clarksville ArtWalk. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)

ArtWalk ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – This April 3rd, 2025, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry. Join us from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Participating Venues and Artists:

Higher Level on Franklin  
137 Franklin Street
Artist: Marissa Pennington

Pups Plants and Goods
117A Strawberry Alley
Artist:  Amaya Long

Wedding Bells
123 Franklin Street
Artist: Space Brotha Earl

Downtown Artists Co-op
96 Franklin Street
Exhibit: Art in Tandem Opening Reception

April 3rd, 2025, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Join us for an evening of inspiring art, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and fine wine, all set to the backdrop of live music. Art in Tandem celebrates the power of collaboration, bringing together artists from diverse backgrounds, styles, and disciplines to create something truly unique

www.dac.gallery

Modern Movement Real Estate
132 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Talia Arte

Artlink
98 Franklin Street
Artist: Julie Bisgaard

Lorenzo Swinton Gallery
106 North Second Street
Exhibit: Alyssa Beach “The Woman in the Garden”

Tattoo Technique
129 Franklin Street
Artist: McKenna Jewell

Mug Shots Coffee
111 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Kaitlyn Ward

Trazo Meadery
116 Franklin Street
Artist: Joel and Chasity Parker

First Presbyterian Church
213 Main Street
Exhibit: Heather Sugg

Edward’s Steakhouse
107 Franklin Street
Artist: D.C. Thomas

“The Gallery” at River City Clay
115 Franklin Street
Event: Retrospective exhibition in honor of Eloise Suzette Brown Freeman

www.rivercityclay.com

Customs House Museum
200 South Second Street
Musician- Andrew Ross

www.customshousemuseum.org

Beachaven Downtown
101 Franklin Street
Artist:  Jamaine Pitts

Roxy Regional Theatre
100 Franklin Street
Artist: Miranda Herrick and Barbara Herrick

www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

Hudabam
110 Franklin Street
Artist: Rachel Landrum

Clarksville Collection
131 Franklin Street
Featuring: Steve and Diane Luppo –Tarot Card Readings

Pinky’s Up
120 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Morgan Miliken

The New Gallery
Exhibit: 57th Annual Juried Student Exhibition

Events:

April 3rd, 5:00pm-7:30pm: (exhibition preview) Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk TNG

April 30th, 5:30pm-7:30pm: Reception/Awards Night, The New Gallery

This competitive juried show honors the APSU Department of Art + Design’s outstanding student artists for their hard work and creativity. The show is professionally juried from outside Austin Peay State University, emulating the practice of real-world art shows.

The exhibition showcases the array of artwork produced by students during the past academic year and allows students to participate in a professional exhibition where a qualified juror selects artwork and artistic merit awards.

Madison Street United Methodist Church
319 Madison Street
Event: Godspell – A Pulpit Musical Drama

Godspell: A Pulpit Musical Drama” at Madison Street United Methodist Church, performed live in the Sanctuary. The hour-long show will commence at 7:30 p.m., with refreshments available on the front patio at our Madison Street entrance starting at 7:00 p.m. This performance is part of the “Madison Street Live” music series and is free for everyone.

Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.

ArtWalk Clarksville is uniting Art with Local Venues.  Downtown ArtWalk is in Historic Downtown Clarksville TN. Our mission is to connect artists with local downtown businesses.

Previous article
Clarksville Hosts Arts Build Communities Grant Workshop on April 8th
Next article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Britton Springs Road water outage, road closure for water main leak repair
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information