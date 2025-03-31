Clarksville Gas and Water Department Cancels Planned Valve Replacement for Sanders Road and Henry Jerles

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has canceled its previously scheduled water valve replacement work for Sanders Road and Henry Jerles Road, which was set for Monday, March 31st, 2025.

City officials have not provided a reason for the cancellation but assure residents that a new date for the utility work will be announced once it has been determined.

The planned maintenance was expected to temporarily impact water service in the affected areas. Residents and businesses are advised to stay updated through official city channels for the rescheduled work date and any related service interruptions.

For further information, customers can contact the Clarksville Gas and Water Department.

