Clarksville Gas and Water Department Cancels Planned Valve Replacement for Sanders Road and Henry Jerles

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has canceled its previously scheduled water valve replacement work for Sanders Road and Henry Jerles Road, which was set for Monday, March 31st, 2025.

City officials have not provided a reason for the cancellation but assure residents that a new date for the utility work will be announced once it has been determined.

The planned maintenance was expected to temporarily impact water service in the affected areas. Residents and businesses are advised to stay updated through official city channels for the rescheduled work date and any related service interruptions.

For further information, customers can contact the Clarksville Gas and Water Department.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

