Clarksville Mayor’s Youth Council Accepting Applications for 2025-26 Starting April 1st

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The Mayor’s Youth Council (MYC) will begin accepting applications for the class of 2025-26, beginning Tuesday, April 1st.

Applications can be found at this link and are due by May 1st, 2025

Prospective students must possess an accrued grade point average of 2.75 based on a 4.0 system.

Applicants will need to obtain two references with one reference being from a teacher, guidance counselor, or principal. The persons providing these references should not be related to you. 

Email reference letters to parksrec@cityofclarksville.com

A Selection Committee will choose participants for the Mayor’s Youth Council based on interest in learning about City government, learning about their community, commitment to positive self-growth, and demonstrated leadership ability. Applicants will be notified of the committee’s selections by email.

What is the Mayor’s Youth Council?

The Mayor’s Youth Council is an organization of young people working toward the common purpose of developing their individual leadership skills to strengthen their community through volunteer service and increased communication with elected officials.

The MYC meets as an entire council once a month and students are divided into individual pods to meet more frequently and focus on a specific issue.

This year’s pods included social justice, food and housing, public health, education, citizen participation and environment.

“Through the guidance of our council, I discovered not only my potential but also the strength of community; their wisdom transformed my challenges into stepping stones, shaping my journey into one of purpose and resilience,” said MYC President Adam Stover.

“The Mayor’s Youth Council is Clarksville’s youth voice. Students are grouped in pods depending on their passions. In these groups they can create community initiatives that they passionately believe in. Students are given endless resources and assistance to highlight their passions in Clarksville’s community,” said MYC Vice President Gabreanna Soberano.

Adam and Gabreanna recently discussed their experiences as members of the Mayor’s Youth Council on the City of Clarksville podcast, ‘On Public Square,’ where they were joined by Recreation Superintendent Ereka Clark. You can find the full episode here.

