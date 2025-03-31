Clarksville Pets of the Week for March 31st, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 31st, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Holly is an adult female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and kennel-trained and will be spayed upon adoption. She gets very excited to see people and loves seeing the other dogs out in the yard. Come take her for a walk in the yard and see what a wonderful girl she is! Very intelligent and easy to train. Please check on all pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

Dante is a young male Pit Bull mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. Dante loves people and attention and is fine around other dogs. He is still a younger pup with all that energy so a fenced yard, lots of hikes and walks will help channel his energy.

Hero is a delightful young male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon his adoption. He knows how to sit and takes treats gently. He is fine with you touching his face and ears and loves the attention. Meet and greets are required with other dogs in the home.

Sheena is a young female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Sheena loves to play outside and knows a couple of basic commands. She is fine around other dogs and loves walks and outside adventures. Great hiking and jogging companion.

Cobain is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier mix. Cobain is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. He is very vocal when he wants your attention and is a joy to be around. He enjoys seeing the other dogs in the outside kennels and enjoys meeting new people. Remember to check rules/restrictions if renting or living on Post.

Cece is an adult female Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Cece will be a great outdoor adventure companion. Come take her for a walk and see what a great addition she will be to a lucky family.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Donna Summer is a lovely senior Domestic Shorthair/Domestic Longhair mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Donna had some major dental issues when she arrived at rescue and had extractions done to improve her health so she now is on a strictly wet food diet.

She does well with other cats and prefers a calm, quiet home. She will be the perfect companion for someone retired or who works from home. She loves attention and purrs constantly. Donna needs a patient adopter willing to give her space to settle in and become comfortable. Once she has settled in she is the best companion!

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Jessi is a beautiful 6 month old female dilute Torti. She is fully vetted, spayed, flea prevention, litter trained and dewormed. She prefers a quiet home without any dogs. She is very sweet and lovable and will make a wonderful companion.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is an adult female Labrador mixed breed. She is fully vetted, keeps her kennel very clean and is very sweet. She enjoys outdoor activities and will be a wonderful jogging and outdoor adventure companion. Shamrock has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her. Please be mindful of her Lab personality. Labs are very gregarious, loving and super excitable. Everything and every day are new adventures!

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is a female Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Jupiter is good with children but prefers to be the only pet in the home. She is a bit of a special needs gal with her allergies. She is on a special diet and does require routine vet visits to help keep her allergies in check. Jupiter is very sweet, energetic and is looking for her forever family. Please remember to check rules and pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

Jupiter can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Royce is a 9 month old male Golden Retriever/Siberian Husky mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained and microchipped. Royce is good with other dogs and children and very affectionate, playful, funny, friendly and smart. Royce would love a yard to run around in and will be a great outdoor adventure buddy.

You can find Royce and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Ash is an approximately one year old Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and kennel trained. He loves chasing the ball, playing with rope toys, is non dog reactive and loves his people. Remember to check any Breed restrictions if renting or living on Post. For more information about Ash and an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Tootsie Roll is a 3 year old female Seal Point Siamese. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She prefers a home with other cats but no dogs or children please. Tootsie needs a home that is calmer and quiet. She is very vocal and will chat you up all the time as typical for a Siamese. She takes a minute to warm up and will need a family willing to give her time to settle in and feel comfortable.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Finley is a young female mixed breed. She was pulled from the local shelter with four pups and brought into rescue. She is now ready for her forever family. Finley is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped and on all preventatives.

She is house trained and very good with children. Finley loves being with her people and will be a wonderful addition to a lucky family! It is recommended to take advantage of the offered training sessions so you can start getting to really know your pup.

Finley’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/finley or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Scrappy is a young, female German Shepherd/Giant Schnauzer mix. She is fully vetted, house trained and good with dogs and older children. Scrappy is very friendly and loving in nature but does take a minute to warm up and feel comfortable.

She would thrive in a calm home, older children who will respect her process and give her space to get comfortable and patient adopters willing to help her become her best self. She will be a wonderful addition to a lucky family.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together. Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Windy is a young female White Shepherd/Husky mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Windy is good with children and would prefer being the only dog in the home. She is truly a delight and has so much love to give to a very lucky family. Windy has been through training and is waiting for her forever family to come find her.

If looking for a great adventure buddy Windy is your girl. For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing