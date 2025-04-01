A Colorful Adventure Awaits at Storytime & Craft: Find a Rainbow Day at the Customs House Museum

Clarksville, TN – Get ready for a magical, fun-filled morning at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center as families gather for Storytime & Craft: Find a Rainbow Day! on Thursday, April 3rd, 2025, at 10:30am.

This exciting event invites children of all ages, along with their parents, to embark on a literary and artistic journey celebrating rainbows, kindness, and creativity.

The event kicks off with two enchanting stories. The Leprechaun Who Lost His Rainbow by Sean Callahan will transport young listeners into a world of leprechauns, magic, and unexpected joy. Then, Raindrops to Rainbow by John Micklos Jr. will remind everyone of the beauty that follows a rainy day.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! After storytime, kids can unleash their creativity by crafting their very own rainbow mobile—a colorful and whimsical decoration that will bring a touch of brightness to any space.

This event is free with museum membership or paid admission and will be held in the Family Art Studio. Parents are encouraged to join in the fun, helping their little ones as they create and explore.

Don’t miss this vibrant celebration of imagination and color—join us for a rainbow-filled morning at the Customs House Museum.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org