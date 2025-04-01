APSU Baseball’s Cameron Nickens Secures Another ASUN Player of the Week Award

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball senior outfielder Cameron Nickens was named Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week for the second time in 2025 following another impressive week at the plate.

Nickens batted .529 (9-for-17) over the course of four games last week, hitting a pair of home runs and tallying nine RBI. Five of his nine hits went for extra bases, including his two homers and three doubles.

With the help of his five extra-base hits, his slugging percentage for the week was 1.059.

The senior five-tool player saw himself on base often for a .545 on-base percentage, reaching base three times by base-on-balls over the span.

Nickens stepped up to the plate 22 times during the week, struck out just once, and drove in a pair of his RBI by sacrifice flies. Nickens has made a statement in the Govs’ lineup at the top of the order, reaching base safely in every game this season.

Nickens and the rest of the Governors return to the field Friday, April 4th, with a 6:00pm contest against Eastern Kentucky in the three-game ASUN series opener at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

