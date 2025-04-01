Austin Peay State University Prepares MBA Students for AI-Driven Business World

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is adding an artificial intelligence (AI) concentration to its Master of Business Administration (MBA) program starting in Fall 2025.

The concentration will require nine hours in AI electives exploring the technology’s integration into the professional workplace. New courses will highlight the practical applications of AI for business, preparing students to leverage it effectively and responsibly.

“Technology continues to change the way we do business,” said Dr. Amye Melton, director of the MBA program. “It’s critical for our students to have skills and experience with AI. Austin Peay State University and the College of Business are committed to ensuring graduates are at the forefront of practical AI integration in business.”

The AI concentration marks the second specialty added to Austin Peay State University’s MBA program. It follows the introduction of the responsible human resource management concentration launched alongside the MBA program last fall.

The College of Business is committed to preparing MBA graduates with industry-ready skills and may consider additional specializations in the future. As businesses adopt AI technologies, graduates with this specialized knowledge will be well-positioned for leadership roles in various sectors.

About the MBA program at Austin Peay State University

The MBA program at Austin Peay State University provides a strong foundation in core business areas—including accounting, finance, marketing, economics, data analytics, human resources, and management—preparing students to lead in today’s complex and evolving global economy. The general MBA may be customized with optional concentrations in responsible human resource management or AI in business, allowing students to tailor their education to match their career goals and emerging industry trends.

Visit apsu.edu/mba for more information about the MBA program at Austin Peay State University.