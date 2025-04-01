Fort Campbell Unveils Werner Park Garden to Foster Growth & Connection

Fort Campbell, KY – A new seed of community has been planted at Fort Campbell, and a vibrant community garden has been opened at Werner Park. The project, a direct response to resident feedback, was spearheaded by the Fort Campbell Resident Advisory Board (RAB) and promises a space for growth, connection, learning, and access to fresh, healthy food.

The initiative began when the RAB prioritized listening to the needs and desires of Fort Campbell residents. A recurring theme emerged: a strong desire for a dedicated gardening area. While current RAB members Jeni Johnson and Blair Gordon played crucial roles in bringing the garden to life, the initial spark came from former RAB member Amanda Munoz. Munoz originally spearheaded the project, championing the idea based on resident requests, but PCSd (Permanent Change of Station) before she could see it come to fruition.

“Amanda was incredibly passionate about this project and laid the groundwork for everything we’ve accomplished,” explained Blair Gordon, Vice President of the Fort Campbell Resident Advisory Board.

Gordon and Johnson quickly took the lead after Munoz’s departure, working closely with Campbell Crossing to secure Werner Park as the ideal location. “We really wanted to be responsive to what our residents were telling us,” Gordon continued. “The idea of a community garden kept coming up, and we knew it had the potential to be something truly special for Fort Campbell families.”

Werner Park was strategically chosen due to its proximity to the highest concentration of residents who had expressed interest in participating. The RAB hopes this serves as a successful pilot program, paving the way for similar gardens to be established at each community center across Fort Campbell in the future.

The garden itself is thoughtfully designed to be accessible and user-friendly. It features a collection of raised garden beds, making gardening easier on the back and accommodating residents of all abilities. Three sturdy worktables provide ample space for prepping seeds, transplanting seedlings, and harvesting the bounty. A conveniently located water spigot ensures easy access to hydration for both plants and gardeners, and shared garden hoses and tools eliminate the need for individual investment.

The RAB is currently managing bed assignments on a first-come, first-served basis, prioritizing residents living in Fort Campbell housing. They will also oversee the overall maintenance of the garden, ensuring it remains a clean, organized, and thriving space. Volunteers are actively encouraged to assist with tasks such as weeding, watering, and general upkeep, fostering a collaborative spirit among gardeners.

“It’s wonderful to finally offer residents a dedicated space where they can grow and harvest their own vegetables,” said Jeni Johnson, Secretary for the Fort Campbell Resident Advisory Board. “Knowing exactly where your food comes from and what’s in it is incredibly valuable for families, and this garden provides that peace of mind. It’s about more than just food, though; it’s about empowering families to take control of their health and well-being.”

Beyond the practical benefits of fresh produce, the garden is envisioned as a hub for community engagement. Gordon emphasized the garden’s potential to connect neighbors and provide educational opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to see this idea come to fruition thanks to our strong relationship with Campbell Crossing,” Gordon stated. “This isn’t just about growing fruits and vegetables; it’s about creating a space where families can gather, connect with one another, and teach their children about the importance of gardening, sustainability, and healthy eating.”

The garden is designed to be open to a variety of plants, allowing residents the freedom to grow their favorite vegetables, herbs, and flowers. The RAB hopes the garden will not only nourish bodies but also inspire creativity and a deeper connection to the natural world.

Residents interested in securing a garden plot are encouraged to contact the Resident Advisory Board as soon as possible.

The RAB is excited to see the garden flourish and become a beloved gathering place for the Fort Campbell community, cultivating not just plants, but also lasting relationships.