Nashville Sounds Fall to Gwinnett Stripers 5-1 in Road Trip Opener

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds' first road contest of the season ended in a 5-1 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday evening at Coolray Field. The Stripers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning with MLB-rehabber Sean Murphy hitting a two-run home run off Sounds starter Bruce Zimmermann.

Another solo homer in the second added to the Sounds deficit. Nashville cracked the scoreboard and cut the lead to two runs as Jared Oliva delivered a RBI single in the third to score Anthony Seigler who had walked and stole second to put himself into scoring position ahead of Oliva.

Garrett Stallings relieved Zimmermann in the bottom of the fourth and proceeded to get a pair of ground outs in the inning but not before the Stripers were able to tack on two runs in the inning to make it 5-1. Nashville had a MLB-rehabber of their own with RHP Nick Mears making his season debut for the Sounds. He took over on the mound in the bottom of the fifth and worked 1.2 IP.

He pitched around a leadoff single in his first inning of work and then got two outs following a leadoff double in the sixth before Easton McGee took over on the bump for Nashville. McGee got Murphy to ground out and left a pair of runners stranded in the inning to keep it a 5-1 game.

Offensively for the Sounds Caleb Durbin and Wes Clarke each collected a pair of hits to lead the way. Durbin finished 2-for-4 with a double while Clarke ended 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

McGee finished the game on the mound for the Sounds, totaling 2.1 IP, where he didn’t allow a hit and picked up a pair of strikeouts after walking the first batter he faced.

The Nashville Sounds will look to end their current three-game slide on Wednesday morning. The Sounds and Stripers face off in a 10:05am first pitch with RHP Deivi Garcia (0-0, 0.00 ERA) set to face off against RHP Nathan Wiles in his season debut for Gwinnett.