Austin Peay State University Football Unveils 2025 Home Kickoff Times and Game Themes

Clarksville, TN – With kickoff at Fortera Stadium just 165 days away for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team, the athletics department has announced the home kickoff times and game themes for the Governors’ six-game home slate.

After opening the season with back-to-back games on the road, the Governors are back in Fortera Stadium for their home opener on September 13th at 6:00pm against Morehead State. The home opener will serve as Clarksville’s Hometown Team Game to celebrate the APSU Govs’ return to The Fort and everything else going on around Austin Peay State University Athletics.

The Governors then return home for Week 5 for a September 27th 1:00pm game against Utah Tech, which will be First Responders Day at Fortera Stadium. Austin Peay State University is home again for Week 6 when it takes on West Georgia on October 4th at 1:00pm for the annual Clarksville Kicks Cancer Game.

After another road game and an off week, the Govs return to Fortera Stadium for their 80th Homecoming game against Eastern Kentucky on October 11th at 3:00pm.

Austin Peay State University then hits the road for Week 10 before returning to Fortera Stadium for its final two home games. The Governors play Central Arkansas on November 8th at 3:00pm for Military Appreciation Day before taking on Samford on November 15th at 1:00pm for Senior Day.

