Bi-County Solid Waste Shutting Down Canaan-Shiloh Station on April 5th

Montgomery County, TN – Bi-County Solid Waste Management is closing the Canaan-Shiloh Station due to capacity and lease issues. April 5th will be the last day the facility will be open to the public.

Lease constraints prohibit Bi-County Solid Waste Management from implementing needed enhancements to utilize the space to its best capacity, and the site does not have room for expansion due to terrain issues.

Due to the small size of the Canaan-Shiloh site, the facility uses limited roll-off collection equipment and boxes, and there is not enough room for a compactor unit. Compacting is a more efficient way to collect and process waste, with a holding capacity of approximately 10 tons, compared to the site’s current open-top roll-off holding of roughly 1.5 tons.

Since 2022, Bi-County has been searching for property in that area that would better serve the residents of this community, it is currently still searching for property, but to date has been unable to locate any that are feasible due to surrounding neighbors.

The Canaan-Shiloh Station is open three days a week – Monday, Wednesday, & Saturday, and serves an average of 95 people daily.

Bi-County Solid Waste Management operates three additional centers, Cumberland City, Ferry Road, and Southside, within an average of 13 miles from the Canaan-Shiloh Center and 19 minutes drive in light traffic in route to Dover, Clarksville, or Dickson.

For more information on Bi-County Solid Waste Management visit: https://mcgtn.org/bi-county.