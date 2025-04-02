City Clarksville Provides Key Information on National Flood Insurance Program

Clarksville, TN – For residents with questions regarding flood insurance, the City of Clarksville is sharing responses for some frequently asked questions about the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Q: Am I eligible to buy flood insurance?

A: YES. All Clarksville property owners are eligible to purchase flood insurance through the NFIP.

Q: What is the NFIP?

A: The NFIP is the National Flood Insurance Program. This federally subsidized program provides flood insurance to property owners in participating NFIP communities. Clarksville is included in the program.

Q: My insurance company that I have homeowners insurance with says they cannot sell me flood insurance. So, I can’t get it right?

A: All Clarksville property owners are eligible to purchase NFIP flood insurance. There are currently 22 NFIP insurance providers in the State of Tennessee. Please visit this link for a list of providers.

Q: How do I begin the process of buying NFIP flood insurance?

A: Visit floodsmart.gov to start the process of getting a quote to purchase flood insurance.

Q: I don’t live inside of a flood plain, so I shouldn’t need NFIP insurance right?

A: While NFIP flood insurance may be required by lenders for properties within identified flood plains, all property owners in Clarksville are eligible to purchase flood insurance if they choose to. A reduced risk is still a risk. For additional information in a concise presentation from the State NFIP, please see click here.

Q: Where can I find additional information about NFIP?

A: You can visit floodsmart.gov for additional information and to obtain a quote. You can also use this PDF for a brief overview of the program. The local Floodplain Administrator can be reached at FPAdmin@cityofclarksville.com or the State of Tennessee Middle Region NFIP Specialist, Graham Christophel, can be reached at 629-250-8194.

Q: How do I know if my property is near a designated flood area?

A: If you are working with a realtor, they can assist you in identifying your home within the current mapping. You can also contact Clarksville Building and Codes Department (bccommercial@cityofclarksville.com) and they can assist you in researching your subdivision’s plat. You can also type your address into FEMA Flood Map Service Center | Search By Address.

Q: Are there other steps property owners can take to mitigate flooding hazards?

A: Yes, property owners can keep private property clear of downed limbs. The City offers the Spring Clean-Up program to assist property owners in picking up these limbs. For more information, visit the City’s website.