Jazz Legend Bobby Watson to Headline 64th Mid-South Jazz Festival at APSU

Clarksville, TN – The internationally renowned Bobby Watson Group will headline the 64th Mid-South Jazz Festival April 3rd-5th, 2025, at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, 780 Marion Street.

Multi-Grammy Award-nominated saxophonist Bobby Watson stands among the pantheon of present-day jazz greats, with a career spanning more than four decades as composer, bandleader, educator and producer.

Watson will be accompanied by Marc Payne (piano), Curtis Lundy (bass), and James Sexton (drums). They will perform Saturday, April 5th, at 7:30pm. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 6:30pm for the pre-concert talk by local jazz musicians Bo Clayton (trumpet) and Heath Rives (saxophone).

“The 64th Mid-South Jazz Festival culminates our 2024-25 community concert season,” said Ann Silverberg, Clarksville Community Concert Association president. “The Jazz Festival is a season highlight.”

The three-day event begins Thursday, April 3rd, at 7:30pm with performances by the APSU Faculty Jazz Quintet and Collegians. The APSU Jazz Collective and Cumberland Winds Jazz Project will perform Friday, April 4th, at 7:30pm. Both Thursday and Friday performances are free to the public.

Regular admission for the Saturday, April 5th headline performance is $25.00, with discounts available for seniors (65+), military personnel, and educators. Austin Peay State University students receive free admission, while non-APSU students with ID can attend for $5.00. Individual livestream tickets are available for $20.00. Parking is free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.clarksvillemusic.org, call 877.811.0200, or email ccca@clarksvillemusic.org.

About the Clarksville Community Concert Association

The Clarksville Community Concert Association (CCCA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting music performances of high artistic merit in Clarksville-Montgomery County and promoting interest in and enjoyment of live concerts through community outreach and education.

In addition to ticket sales and donations, CCCA receives funding from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and support from the Acuff Chair of Excellence, which allows artists to share their expertise with Austin Peay State University students, faculty, and the larger community.