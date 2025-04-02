Nashville Sounds Struggle at the Plate, Fall 4-1 to Gwinnett Stripers

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds dropped their Wednesday morning game against the Gwinnett Stripers 4-1 at Coolray Field. The two teams combined for just seven hits and the Nashville bullpen did not surrender an earned run while limiting the Stripers to one hit over the final 4.2 IP.

Deyvi Garcia made his first start of the year. The right-hander got a pair of strikeouts in the opening frame but saw a two-out single push the Stripers in front 2-0 early. He worked a 1-2-3 frame in the second and pitched around a pair of baserunners in the third, getting his fourth strikeout of the morning to leave two Gwinnett baserunners stranded.

His outing came to an end in the bottom of the fourth after seeing four straight batters reach base. His third walk of the day gave the Stripers a 3-0 lead and left the bases loaded for Blake Holub to inherit with only one out in the inning.

Gwinnett played station to station on a RBI single to make it 4-0 before Holub delivered back-to-back strikeouts to prevent the deficit from getting any bigger. After getting the Sounds out of the jam, Holub turned the ball over to Grant Wolfram in the fifth with Jesus Liranzo pitching the seventh for the Sounds.

Nashville had their first real scoring chance in the seventh inning. Andruw Monasterio picked up the second hit of the game for Nashville via a leadoff single. He became the first Sounds baserunner to reach second as Anthony Seigler drew a walk immediately after. An unconventional 1-5-3 double play was followed by a ground out to end the scoring threat.

Raynel Delgado drew the third walk of the game for Nashville and was able to score all the way from first on a Gwinnett error along right field wall to make it 4-1. Craig Yoho made his second appearance of the season and worked around a pair of two-out walks to keep it a three-run game heading to the ninth.

Seigler and Ernesto Martinez each drew their second walks of the game to send the potential tying run to the plate. Instead, the 2024 minor league saves leader, Wander Suero, made good on his first chance of the year for Gwinnett and put an end Nashville’s comeback hopes with a strikeout.

The series continues on Thursday as RHP Logan Henderson (0-1, 11.25 ERA) will make his second start of the year. The Brewers no. 13-ranked prospect will make his first career appearance against the Braves Triple-A affiliate as the Sounds aim to end their current four-game slide. First pitch is slated for 6:05pm.