Severe Storms Prompt 2-Hour Delay for CMCSS Schools and Offices

Montgomery County, TN – All Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) schools and district offices will operate on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Thursday, April 3rd, 2025.

The delay will allow better visibility and more time for crews to assess impacts on buildings and roadways from the predicted overnight storms and potential flooding. While CMCSS is making this delay decision early to give families more time to plan, please be prepared for potential closures depending on the conditions.

If we need to shift from a delay to a closure, we will let families know early tomorrow morning. Families, please stay weather alert tonight! While it is not uncommon for our area to experience strong storms, especially this time of year, the forecasts for this system are particularly concerning for tornadic activity, flooding, strong winds, and hail.

Our community is still recovering from the devastating December 2023 tornado and recent flooding, and we all remain hopeful that this system weakens.

However, we must be prepared, not scared, and look out for each other. We know this could be a long night for our community. Stay alert and stay safe.