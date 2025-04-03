Altra Federal Credit Union Honored with Prestigious Diamond Award

Onalaska, WI – Altra Federal Credit Union was among 180 credit unions nationwide named as winners of the prestigious Diamond Award – the Marketing, PR & Development Council’s annual competition for marketing excellence Altra received the following recognition:

Annual Report – Community is Our Heart

– Community is Our Heart Complete Campaign – End of Summer Youth Promotion

The Marketing, PR & Development Council of America’s Credit Unions also announced the list of all winners for its annual Diamond Awards, recognizing the best marketing campaigns in the credit union industry from the past year. Credit unions, advertising agencies, and associations submitted 1,400 submissions for the prestigious awards. In all, 180 organizations from 42 states were selected as winners.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized with the prestigious Diamond Award for our marketing excellence,” said Cheryl Dutton, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer at Altra. “These awards, which we have been winning since 2017, are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire marketing team.”

“We are truly thrilled to celebrate Altra Federal Credit Union and the other Diamond Award winners with such a prestigious recognition,” said Lesli Bishop, Co-Chair of the Diamond Awards and Chief Marketing Officer at Family Savings Credit Union in Gadsden, Alabama. “These credit unions not only reflect the core values of the credit union movement, but

they exemplify the forward-thinking and innovative strategies within our industry.”

For more than 30 years, the Diamond Awards have celebrated excellence in credit union marketing.

About America’s Credit Unions

America’s Credit Unions is the unified voice for not-for-profit credit unions and their more than 140 million members nationwide. America’s Credit Unions provides strong advocacy, resources, and services to protect, empower, and advance credit unions and the people and communities they serve.

For more information about America’s Credit Unions, visit www.AmericasCreditUnions.org

About Councils

Councils are member-led, collaborative communities of credit union leaders providing vibrant peer interaction, new ideas, and innovation to foster professional development while advocating for the overall success of the credit union movement. There are eight Councils with a network of more than 8,000 credit union professionals.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union is a nationwide, full-service cooperative financial institution with over 156,000 members and $2.9 billion in assets. They currently have 17 locations in six states. Altra was founded in 1931 as Trane Federal Credit Union and is headquartered in Onalaska, WI.

As a not-for-profit and member-owned organization, Altra is dedicated to fostering member loyalty by offering products, services, and guidance that help our members, staff, and communities thrive.

Alongside convenient banking services available online, via chat, mobile, or phone, Altra provides a comprehensive range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending, and investments.

To learn more visit www.altra.org