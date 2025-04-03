APSU Beach Volleyball Heads to Richmond for ASUN North Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team heads to the Bluegrass State for the two-day, four-match Atlantic Sun Conference North Tournament, Friday-Saturday at the EKU Beach Courts in Richmond, Kentucky.

Austin Peay (3-13) begin the weekend tournament with a Friday 1:00pm CT match against North Alabama before facing host Eastern Kentucky at 5:00pm that afternoon. The following day, the Governors take on Central Arkansas in a Saturday 9:00am match before concluding the event on Saturday at 1:00pm.

The Governors’ match against North Alabama (10-10) is its first of the season and 16th in program history, with the Lions leading the all-time series, 10-5. Despite the Lions leading the all-time series, the Governors defeated UNA in the last meeting between the two, 3-2, on March 22nd, 2025.

Austin Peay State University is 8-5 all-time against the Colonels, with the two sides splitting the last six meetings and the Colonels (7-9) earning a 5-0 sweep earlier this season at the Cincy Clash, February 22nd.

Austin Peay State University’s clash against Central Arkansas already is its second of the season and the 13th in program history, with UCA leading the all-time series 8-4 following a pair of wins at APSU’s Governors Classic earlier this season.

Following its weekend tournament in Richmond, the Governors head south for the Alabama-Birmingham’s Blazer Beach Bask in Birmingham, Alabama where they’ll take on Missouri State, Chattanooga, Southeastern Louisiana and UAB, April 11th-12th, in Birmingham, Alabama.

