60.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, April 3, 2025
HomeSportsAPSU Softball Series against Bellarmine Relocates to Murfreesboro
Sports

APSU Softball Series against Bellarmine Relocates to Murfreesboro

News Staff
By News Staff
Weather Forces Austin Peay State University Softball to Move Bellarmine Series to MTSU. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Weather Forces Austin Peay State University Softball to Move Bellarmine Series to MTSU. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team has shifted its Atlantic Sun Conference series against Bellarmine.

The Governors will now play Bellarmine at Middle Tennessee’s Blue Raider Softball Field in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Austin Peay State University opens the series with a Friday 4:00pm contest and then faces the Knights in a Saturday doubleheader beginning a 1:00pm. 

All three games will still be broadcast live on ESPN+ with Ethan Schmidt on the call. Admission to the series will be free of charge.

After its neutral-site midweek at MTSU, the Governors host rival Murray State for a 3:00pm, Tuesday game at Cathi Maynard Park in Clarksville.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 APSU softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Previous article
Montgomery County Animal Care and Control to Host Special Pet Adoption and Vaccination Event April 5th
Next article
Austin Peay State University Softball Gears Up for Weekend Series vs. Bellarmine
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information