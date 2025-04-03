APSU Softball Series against Bellarmine Relocates to Murfreesboro

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team has shifted its Atlantic Sun Conference series against Bellarmine.

The Governors will now play Bellarmine at Middle Tennessee’s Blue Raider Softball Field in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Austin Peay State University opens the series with a Friday 4:00pm contest and then faces the Knights in a Saturday doubleheader beginning a 1:00pm.

All three games will still be broadcast live on ESPN+ with Ethan Schmidt on the call. Admission to the series will be free of charge.

After its neutral-site midweek at MTSU, the Governors host rival Murray State for a 3:00pm, Tuesday game at Cathi Maynard Park in Clarksville.

