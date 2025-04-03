Austin Peay State University Baseball’s Cameron Nickens Named TSWA Player of the Week

Clarksville, TN – Following his Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week recognition on Monday, Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball outfielder Cameron Nickens was named Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Nickens is the first Governor to earn the honor since former Gov and current graduate assistant Harrison Brown was named TSWA Player of the Week, May 7th last season.

The senior slugger went 9-for-17 (.529) at the plate last week over four games, hitting a pair of homers and a total of five extra-base hits while tallying nine RBI.

Four of those came in the series finale at Bellarmine (March 29th), where he went 4-for-5 with a double.

The complete list of baseball/softball Player and Pitcher of the Week student-athletes can be viewed at the TSWA website.

