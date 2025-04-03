Montgomery County Animal Care and Control to Host Special Pet Adoption and Vaccination Event April 5th

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) is partnering with Tiny Town Animal Clinic and Family Pet Hospital for a special adoption and vaccination event at (MCACC), 616 North Spring Street, on Saturday, April 5th, 2025, from 9:00am to 12:00pm.

The event will offer reduced adoption fees, rabies vaccines, and microchips for pets. No registration is needed to attend. Proof of current rabies vaccination is required to receive the microchip.

Thank you to Tiny Town Animal Clinic and Family Pet Hospital for their generous collaboration in hosting this event.

For questions or more information, call 931.648.5750.

To learn more about Montgomery County Animal Care and Control visit: www.montgomerytn.gov/animal-control.

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control