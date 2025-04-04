Austin Peay Sate University’s Native Plant Sale Returns, Promoting Environmental Stewardship

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) and the city of Clarksville are promoting environmental stewardship through the Healthy Yards Program, and community members can help by ordering from the university’s fifth annual Native Plant Sale from April 1st-May 2nd, 2025.

Wes Powell, APSU’s director of Landscape and Grounds, said there are 70 species of native perennials, grasses, trees and shrubs for sale, including 10 new species and over 1,000 individual plants. Each one was grown at Austin Peay State University, and individuals can browse and purchase their favorites here.

“Our partnership with the Healthy Yards Program helped our sales tremendously last year, and we anticipate similar participation this year,” Powell said. “I am extremely encouraged by the number of people in our community who are moving toward using native plants in their landscape. Using natives is one of the fastest-growing trends in the landscaping industry because people are seeing the benefits with their own eyes.”

According to Powell, some of the advantages of growing native plants include:

Aesthetics and longevity : Native flowers have a wide range of colors, textures and forms and can capture interest for multiple seasons.

: Native flowers have a wide range of colors, textures and forms and can capture interest for multiple seasons. Low maintenance: Native plants require less overall maintenance than other plants, which reduces the need for irrigation, pesticides, fertilizer and mowing.

Native plants require less overall maintenance than other plants, which reduces the need for irrigation, pesticides, fertilizer and mowing. Adaptability: Native plants tolerate a wide range of light, soil, temperature and moisture requirements.

Native plants tolerate a wide range of light, soil, temperature and moisture requirements. Wildlife benefits: Native plants provide food and shelter for many insects, birds, amphibians and small mammals throughout the growing season, creating a more sustainable habitat.

Where to order and pick up plants

The Native Plant Sale only accepts online orders placed here, and all proceeds benefit Austin Peay State University’s Arboretum Fund of Excellence to help maintain and expand the campus arboretum.

Anyone who purchases a native plant during the sale will be able to pick up their order on May 2nd from 9:00am-4:00pm or May 3rd from 9:00am until noon from the campus parking lot at the corner of Eighth Street and Farris Drive. Landscape and Grounds will post signage to help direct people to the pickup location.