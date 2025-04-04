Deadline Nears for Hopkinsville Community College Nursing and Allied Health Program Applications

Hopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) selective admission programs in nursing and allied health have application deadlines approaching for those who would like to begin classes in the fall. These selective admission programs require students to complete a unique application process to be considered for admission. – The Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) selective admission programs in nursing and allied health have application deadlines approaching for those who would like to begin classes in the fall. These selective admission programs require students to complete a unique application process to be considered for admission.

HCC’s nursing program requires prospective students to attend one pre-admission conference. A conference will be held at the Fort Campbell Campus on Friday, April 11th, at 10:00am in the SSG Glenn H. English Jr Army Education Center, Auditorium Rm. 151. A second conference will be held Friday, April 25th at 10:00am, on the Hopkinsville Campus in the Technical Center, Room 210.

https://rebrand.ly/hccnursing . Applications will be accepted for PN, RN, Medic-RN and LPN-RN Bridge tracks. Prerequisites courses are required. For more information, call 270.707.3840 or visit

https://rebrand.ly/MedicalAssisting for more info. Those who are interested in the medical assisting program are required to attend the pre-admission conference on Monday, May 15th at 12:00pm on the Hopkinsville Campus, Emerging Technologies Building, room 246. Application and letter of intent are due by noon on June 30th. Email jfolz0001@kctcs.edu or visitfor more info.

https://rebrand.ly/surgicaltechnology . Surgical Technology applications are due by Thursday, May 1. Prospective students can request an application by emailing ebeverly0003@kctcs.edu. The surgical technology program is a partnership between Hopkinsville Community College and Madisonville Community College. Admission requirements and additional information can be found at

Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship which covers tuition cost for students who meet minimum requirements. These programs qualify for thewhich covers tuition cost for students who meet minimum requirements.

