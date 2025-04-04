Tough Start for APSU Beach Volleyball at ASUN North Tournament

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped both matches on the opening day of the ASUN North Tournament, falling to North Alabama and host Eastern Kentucky, Friday, at the EKU Beach Courts.
The APSU Govs picked up a win at the No. 3 pairing against UNA, where Jordyn Beneteau and Alyson Cooper battled to a three-set victory. Grace Austin and Jordan Morris also pushed their match to three sets but came up just short. UNA claimed the 4-1 win.
Later in the day, Eastern Kentucky swept Austin Peay State University 5-0 despite several competitive matchups. APSU’s pairs—Austin/Morris and Freel/Clark—each stayed within close distance but were edged out in straight sets.
Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball
The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team returns to the sand tomorrow for the final day of the ASUN North Tournament tomorrow when they face Central Arkansas at 9:00am and North Alabama at 1:00pm.
Results vs. North Alabama
North Alabama 4, Austin Peay 1
- Selma Robinson/Katy Floyd (UNA) def. Grace Austin/Jordan Morris (APSU) 21-9, 18-21, 15-12
- Paige Griner/Ryenne Gepford (UNA) def. Emily Freel/Anna Kate Clark (APSU) 21-14, 21-13
- Jordyn Beneteau/Alyson Cooper (APSU) def. Lucy Wedding/Mabrey Whitehead (UNA) 21-19, 20-22, 15-13
- Aurora Bibolotti/Sarah Larkin Lewis (UNA) def. Gabriella Mackenzie/Bailey Lasater (APSU) 21-16, 21-7
- Hailey Benesz/Kaitlyn Holbrook (UNA) def. Angelena Greene/Emma Loiars (APSU) 21-11, 21-10
Results vs. Eastern Kentucky
Eastern Kentucky 5, Austin Peay 0
- Paityn Walker/Molly Shomock (EKU) def. Grace Austin/Jordan Morris (APSU) 21-16, 21-16
- Rachel Mueller/Gabriella Armitage (EKU) def. Emily Freel/Anna Kate Clark (APSU) 21-18, 21-17
- Natalie Taggart/Reagan Sandlin (EKU) def. Jordyn Beneteau/Alyson Cooper (APSU) 21-16, 21-11
- Madalyn Richardson/Riley Cutler (EKU) def. Gabriella Mackenzie/Bailey Lasater (APSU) 21-16, 21-17
- Bella Williams/Elpida Pitsigkoni (EKU) def. Angelena Greene/Emma Loiars (APSU) 21-13, 21-13