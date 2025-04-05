53.7 F
APSU Track Excels at Joe Walker Invitational with Top Performances

News Staff
By News Staff
Mia McGee Leads the Way as Austin Peay State University Track and Field Posts Strong Showing at Ole Miss. (Bre Tolbert, APSU Sports Information)
Mia McGee Leads the Way as Austin Peay State University Track and Field Posts Strong Showing at Ole Miss. (Bre Tolbert, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldOxford, MS – Led by Mia McGee’s second-place finish in the 400-meter dash, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team posted a trio of Top Five Finishes at Ole Miss’ Joe Walker Invitational, Friday-Saturday, at Prefontaine Stadium.

McGee posted a 55.85-second mark in the 400-meter dash, while teammates Taylin Segree and Alexis Arnett finished fifth and sixth in the event, respectively. Senior Busiwa Asinga earned a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles, clocking in with a time of 1:02.68. Shaye Foster also earned a 10th-place finish in the 1500-meter. 

Heading to the field, Amani Sharif finished seventh in the long jump with a 5.69-meter leap, while Myra Eriksson finished 10th in the high jump with a 1.55-meter mark. 

For news and updated throughout the 2025 APSU track and field season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team heads to the west for the 65th-annual Mt. SAC Relays, April 17th-19th, in Walnut, California. 

Austin Peay State University Softball Splits Doubleheader with Bellarmine, Hits 30-Win Mark in Style
