APSU Track Excels at Joe Walker Invitational with Top Performances

Oxford, MS – Led by Mia McGee’s second-place finish in the 400-meter dash, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team posted a trio of Top Five Finishes at Ole Miss’ Joe Walker Invitational, Friday-Saturday, at Prefontaine Stadium.

McGee posted a 55.85-second mark in the 400-meter dash, while teammates Taylin Segree and Alexis Arnett finished fifth and sixth in the event, respectively. Senior Busiwa Asinga earned a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles, clocking in with a time of 1:02.68. Shaye Foster also earned a 10th-place finish in the 1500-meter.

Heading to the field, Amani Sharif finished seventh in the long jump with a 5.69-meter leap, while Myra Eriksson finished 10th in the high jump with a 1.55-meter mark.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team heads to the west for the 65th-annual Mt. SAC Relays, April 17th-19th, in Walnut, California.