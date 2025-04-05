Austin Peay State University Athletics Promotes Career Readiness Through Total Govs Academy

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics concluded its year-long Total Gov Academy professional development series with a LinkedIn workshop for junior student-athletes on April 1st.

The workshop, led by professors from Austin Peay State University’s College of Business, focused on personal branding and online networking.

“The workshop gave me the confidence to present a more professional version of myself on LinkedIn and take ownership of my online presence,” said APSU beach volleyball student-athlete Jordyn Beneteau.

“Building a professional brand early allows student-athletes to shape their identity beyond sports, opening doors for career opportunities and personal growth,” said APSU College of Business Instructor of Management Dr. Stephanie Bilderback. “In today’s digital world, first impressions happen online, and having a strong LinkedIn presence helps student-athletes showcase their leadership, discipline, and skills to potential employers.”

“Students who have a clear vision of their future can make intentional choices that impact their long-term success,” said Associate Professor of Marketing Dr. Terry Damron. “This workshop encouraged them to consider how their words and actions influence opportunities now and later.”

This workshop marked the final installment of a year-long initiative designed to equip student-athletes with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to excel beyond the playing field.

A Year of Growth and Development

This commitment to growth was evident throughout the year, with student-athletes participating in diverse workshops, networking events, and leadership experiences tailored to their academic level and career aspirations:

August 25th – Prepare for College Panel (Freshmen)

Incoming student-athletes gained essential insights on time management, study strategies, and campus resources from experienced staff and peers.

September 10th – International Welcome Mixer

A community-building event to support international student-athletes in their transition to campus life.

October 1st – Financial Literacy: Managing Your Money (Freshmen)

Fortera Credit Union hosted this session covering budgeting basics and financial independence.

October 1st – Financial Literacy: Planning Your Financial Future (Seniors)

Seniors explored paycheck management, retirement planning, and investment strategies.

October 22nd – Emotional Intelligence Workshop (Juniors)

Student-athletes learned to enhance self-awareness, communication, and resilience.

October 23rd – Resume Workshop (Sophomores)

Participants crafted strong resumes highlighting their transferable skills from athletics.

November 18th – International Student-Athlete Friendsgiving Dinner

A gathering to foster community and provide NCAA resources to international student-athletes.

November 19th – Life After Sport: Athletic Identity Workshop (Seniors)

Seniors explored personal identity beyond athletics and career transition strategies.

January 19th – Elite Institute Leadership Conference

A high-impact leadership experience covering self-discovery, team building, networking, NIL business essentials, and personal branding.

February 3rd – Financial Literacy: Building Blocks (Sophomores)

A session on savings, credit, taxes, and financial decision-making.

February 10th – Govs Go Pro Career Fair

Juniors and seniors connected with 30+ employers, participated in mock interviews and received professional headshots.

April 1st – Personal Branding LinkedIn Workshop (Juniors)

This session was led by the College of Business faculty, emphasizing the power of personal branding and online networking.

Empowering Student-Athletes Beyond Competition

Total Govs Academy embodies the Total Govs Concept – a commitment to expecting success, embracing challenges with enthusiasm, and striving for excellence in every aspect of life. Through leadership development, professional growth, personal wellness, and community engagement, Austin Peay empowers its student-athletes to maximize their potential both in competition and beyond.

APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison emphasized the importance of investing in student-athletes beyond competition. “At Austin Peay State University, we are committed to developing champions in every aspect of life,” said Harrison. “The lessons learned through competition – teamwork, discipline, resilience – translate far beyond the field. Programs like Total Govs Academy ensure our student-athletes are prepared for success long after their playing days are over. We’re not just building great athletes; we’re shaping future leaders, professionals, and engaged citizens who are ready to make an impact.”

Austin Peay State University Athletics extends its gratitude to the partners who invest in our student-athletes, including Fortera Credit Union, the Austin Peay State University College of Business, and the many community partners who participated in the Govs Go Pro career fair. Their support helps provide invaluable learning experiences that prepare Governors for life beyond athletics.