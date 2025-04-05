53.5 F
Clarksville Residents Urged to Seek Higher Ground Amid Ongoing Flood Threat

City of ClarksvilleTo Clarksville-area residents,

Our city lies near the geographical center of a broad region of the nation that has been besieged by flooding rains and dangerous storms since Wednesday night.

While it appears that the threat of severe storms has thankfully cleared our immediate area as of this afternoon, the flood dangers will persist through Sunday, and perhaps beyond, based on National Weather Service forecasts of incessant rainfall for hours to come.

We are asking residents in the Clarksville area who live in historically flood-prone, or low-lying areas to revisit their household emergency plans, and be prepared to possibly relocate, if necessary.

The Clarksville area, alone, continues to cope through historic rainfall in 2025, and this week’s storm could yield 10 inches of additional rain by the time it ends.

We wish to make everyone aware that the Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department’s Crow Recreation Center, 211 Richview Road. This is one option for consideration, where you can be assured of caring support and assistance.

Please be safe, and know that all of our residents will be supported at this challenging time. We are here for everyone affected.

Clarksville Mayor,
Joe Pitts

