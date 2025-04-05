53.5 F
Flash Flood Warning Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Surrounding Areas

News Staff
Heavy Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County and several neighboring counties through 1:30am CT Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville.

At 4:22pm CT, Doppler radar detected strong thunderstorms delivering heavy rainfall across northwestern Middle Tennessee. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen in the affected region, and the rainfall rate is expected to intensify—producing as much as 0.5 to 1 inch of rain per hour.

An additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is forecasted overnight, significantly increasing the threat of flash flooding.

Areas at Risk Flash flooding is either already occurring or imminent, especially in low-lying and poor-drainage areas. Residents are advised to stay alert, particularly near:

  • Small creeks and streams such as Hickman Creek (Dover area), Saline Creek (Bumpus Mills), and Standing Rock Creek

  • The Land Between the Lakes region

  • Urban zones, underpasses, and other flood-prone roads

Communities at Immediate Risk Include: Clarksville, Dickson, Waverly, Camden, Dover, Erin, White Bluff, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Burns, Tennessee Ridge, Big Rock, Hurricane Mills, Charlotte, Vanleer, Cumberland City, Slayden, Palmyra, Cunningham, and Indian Mound.

Public Safety Reminder Authorities strongly urge all drivers and residents to practice extreme caution:

“Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”
Never attempt to drive across flooded roadways. Most flood-related fatalities occur in vehicles.

With rainfall expected to continue through the night, conditions may rapidly deteriorate. Residents should be prepared for potential evacuations, especially in historically flood-prone areas.

Stay tuned to local weather stations, NOAA Weather Radio, and official city alerts for the latest updates.

Emergency Shelter Open The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Crow Recreation Center, 211 Richview Road, Clarksville for anyone needing refuge from flood conditions.

For emergencies, dial 911. For shelter information or non-emergency assistance, contact Clarksville’s emergency services hotline.

Stay safe and remain weather aware.

