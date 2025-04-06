APSU Hosts 4th Annual Summit Empowering Women Veterans Through Education

Clarksville, TN – The 4th Annual Education Summit for All Women Veterans was held on March 29th, 2025, at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Newton Military Family Resource Center, as part of the university’s ongoing celebration of Women’s Empowerment Month.

Jointly hosted by the Austin Peay State University Military and Veterans Affairs Division and Women Veterans of America Chapter 47, the summit provided a vital platform for connecting women veterans and military community members with educational opportunities and support services.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout and engagement at this year’s summit,” said Dana Chadwick, lead organizer of the summit and the office supervisor for the Newton Center. “It’s clear that events like these are crucial in supporting our women veterans and military community members as they pursue educational and career opportunities.”

Attendees were able to explore APSU’s programs for military-affiliated students, network with fellow veterans, and learn about valuable veterans’ services and resources. The event successfully bridged the gap between the military community and the wealth of support available to them on campus.

Several local businesses and organizations provided support, with giveaways from APSU, Barnes & Noble, the Montgomery County Trustees Office, Mission BBQ, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Beachaven Winery, and more. The Taste of Florida food truck was also on site, offering refreshments for purchase.

In a demonstration of the military community’s commitment to service, the summit coincided with a blood drive organized by Blood Assurance, further extending the event’s positive impact.

The success of the 4th Annual Education Summit for All Women Veterans underscores the ongoing need for targeted support and resources for military-affiliated individuals. APSU and its partners remain committed to providing these vital services and look forward to continued engagement with the veteran community.

