Sports

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Ends ASUN Tournament Run with 4-1 Loss to Central Arkansas

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Closes ASUN North Tournament with Hard-Fought Loss to Central Arkansas. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballRichmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team concluded the ASUN North Tournament with a 4-1 loss to Central Arkansas, Saturday, at the EKU Beach Courts.

The APSU Govs picked up their only win of the match at the No. 4 pairing, where Gabriella MacKenzie and Bailey Lasater defeated Reegan Siewert and Audrey Cathcart in straight sets, 21-10, 21-19. However, Central Arkansas dominated the other pairings, claiming victories in the remaining four matches to secure the 4-1 win.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team returns to action next weekend for Alabama-Birmingham’s Blazer Beach Bash, Friday-Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Results vs. Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas 4, Austin Peay 1

  1. Anna Linskey/Riley Melton (UCA) def. Grace Austin/Jordan Morris (APSU) 21-11, 21-18
  2. Madelyn White/Kenzie Foley (UCA) def. Emily Freel/Anna Kate Clark (APSU) 21-18, 25-23
  3. Ella Layzell/Katie Atkinson (UCA) def. Jordyn Beneteau/Alyson Cooper (APSU) 21-19, 21-15
  4. Gabriella MacKenzie/Bailey Lasater (APSU) def. Reegan Siewert/Audrey Cathcart (UCA) 21-10, 21-19
  5. Ella Weilert/Liliana Irizary (UCA) def. Angelena Greene/Emma Loiars (APSU) 21-19, 21-8
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 6th–10th, 2025
