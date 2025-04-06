Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Ends ASUN Tournament Run with 4-1 Loss to Central Arkansas

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team concluded the ASUN North Tournament with a 4-1 loss to Central Arkansas, Saturday, at the EKU Beach Courts.

The APSU Govs picked up their only win of the match at the No. 4 pairing, where Gabriella MacKenzie and Bailey Lasater defeated Reegan Siewert and Audrey Cathcart in straight sets, 21-10, 21-19. However, Central Arkansas dominated the other pairings, claiming victories in the remaining four matches to secure the 4-1 win.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team returns to action next weekend for Alabama-Birmingham’s Blazer Beach Bash, Friday-Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Results vs. Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas 4, Austin Peay 1