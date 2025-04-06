49.4 F
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 6th–10th, 2025

Showers Sunday, Spring Temps Return by Wednesday

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – The upcoming week in Clarksville-Montgomery County will begin on a wet and cool note before gradually transitioning into clearer, sunnier skies and a warming trend.

After lingering showers and storms through Sunday, the region will see improving conditions by midweek, with crisp mornings and pleasantly mild afternoons.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms will return by late Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Sunday will likely bring showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1:00pm. Expect a cloudy sky with a high near 56°F. Winds will be out of the north-northeast at around 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. There’s a 60% chance of precipitation, and rainfall amounts could be heavier during any thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers lingers Sunday night between 7:00pm and 8:00pm. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip to around 38°F. Winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph will keep the night feeling brisk. The chance of precipitation drops to 20%.

Monday will see a welcome return to sunshine with mostly sunny skies and a high near 59°F. North winds at 5 to 10 mph will keep the day cool but pleasant.

It will be mostly clear and cold on Monday night, with a low of around 32°F. Winds will shift from west-northwest to north after midnight, staying light around 5 mph.

Tuesday continues the sunny trend, though temperatures will be cooler with a high near 54°F. A light north-northeast wind around 5 mph will accompany the sunshine.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear and calm, with a low of around 34°F. Expect quiet weather conditions and a slight chill in the air.

Wednesday brings a noticeable warm-up, with sunny skies and a high near 64°F. Winds will shift to the south at 5 to 10 mph, ushering in milder air.

Cloud cover increases Wednesday night and there’s a 30% chance of showers after 1:00am. The overnight low will be around 50°F, with a continued southerly breeze between 5 and 10 mph.

It will be partly sunny on Thursday, with a high near 67°F. Showers are possible throughout the day, and thunderstorms may develop after 1:00pm. There’s a 50% chance of precipitation, so it may be wise to have an umbrella on hand.

Thursday night, the chance of showers and thunderstorms continues at 40%. Skies will be partly cloudy, and the low will fall to around 46°F.

In summary, the week starts off soggy and cool but gives way to clearer skies and gradually warmer days by midweek. After a brief return of unsettled weather on Thursday, conditions may again improve heading into the weekend. Stay weather-aware and enjoy the breaks in the clouds!

