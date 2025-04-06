Flood Waters Rise: Clarksville and Surrounding Areas Under Flood Warning Through Tuesday Morning

Clarksville, TN – Communities across Montgomery County and surrounding areas remain under a Flood Warning as the Cumberland and Red Rivers continue to swell beyond flood stage, with water levels expected to crest Sunday evening and remain a threat through late Tuesday morning.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Cumberland River at Clarksville had already risen above its 46.0-foot flood stage and was projected to peak at 50.7 feet around 7:00pm. This level of flooding has a serious impact on both public infrastructure and private property. Significant flooding is already occurring, with moderate flooding forecast to continue into Monday.

At 50 feet, floodwaters have overtaken most agricultural areas along the river and begun to encroach upon industrial and commercial zones, including Riverfront Park and its nearby tributaries. Sections of Riverside Drive, particularly near TN-48, Providence Boulevard, McClure Street, and Cumberland Drive, are either impassable or at immediate risk of flooding. Additional hotspots include Kraft Street, Quarry Road, Zinc Plant Road, Salem Road, and Seven Mile Ferry Road. Water is also nearing athletic fields near Greenland Farms Drive and properties along Branch Road.

Further east, the Red River at Adams, TN, is expected to crest around the same time Sunday evening at 39.5 feet. This level brings moderate flooding, inundating agricultural lands, public parks, and areas like Red River Valley Park, where several campsites are underwater. Port Royal Road near Highway 238 is submerged in places, and Dunbar Cave Road near Warfield Boulevard may soon become impassable. Swan Lake Golf Course is also experiencing rising water in low-lying areas.

Additional flood warnings remain active for the Cumberland River at Dover in Stewart County and the Red River at Port Royal, affecting both Robertson and Montgomery Counties.

Authorities urge residents in affected areas to remain alert and avoid driving through flooded roadways, reiterating the life-saving reminder: “Turn around, don’t drown.” Most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles, often when drivers underestimate the depth and strength of moving water.

Emergency management officials are closely monitoring river levels and preparing for continued impacts through Monday. Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas should be prepared to relocate if conditions worsen and stay tuned to local alerts for updated safety instructions.

As the region grapples with historic rainfall totals this spring, the resilience and awareness of the community remain vital to staying safe amid uncertain waters.