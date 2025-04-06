Nashville Sounds Sunday Finale against Gwinnett Stripers Postponed due to weather, Doubleheader Set for May 1st

Lawrenceville, GA – Today’s series finale in Gwinnett has been postponed due to impending inclement weather in the area. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader at Coolray Field on Thursday, May 1st, 2025.

The first of two seven-inning games will begin at 4:05pm CT. Game two will begin a half-hour after the conclusion of game one.

Nashville will return home for the start a six-game series at First Horizon Park on Tuesday, April 8th as the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A, St. Louis Cardinals) come to town. The first pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35pm.