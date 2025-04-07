APSU Women’s Golf Rallies in Round Two to Secure Seventh at Tennessee Spring Challenge

Knoxville, TN – After shooting a first-round 314, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team bounced back with a second-round 299 and finished the regular season with a seventh-place finish and score of 613 at the Tennessee Spring Challenge, Monday, at Fox Den Country Club.

Austin Peay State University gained two spots on the leaderboard in the final round, finishing five shots ahead of eighth-place Lipscomb and seven shots ahead of ninth-place Wofford. The Governors finished 11 strokes behind sixth-place Memphis and 14 strokes behind Elon and Tennessee, who tied for fourth place.

Western Kentucky won the team title with a score of one-over 577, and the Hilltoppers’ Kaylee Dwyer was the individual medalist with a score of four-under 140.

Maggie Glass led the Governors at the par-72, 6,315-yard track, shooting a three-over 75 in both rounds to finish tied for 17th with a score of 150. Jillian Breedlove shot a seven-over 79 in the first round before carding an even-par 72 – the best round of the day by a Gov – in the second round; she finished tied for 20th with a score of 151.

Erica Scutt was next on the leaderboard for the APSU Govs, shooting an 80 in the first round and a three-over 75 in the second round to finish tied for 38th with a score of 155.

Abby Hirtzel and Kaley Campbell finished tied for 45th at the 36-hole Tennessee Spring Challenge with scores of 160. Hirtzel carded an 80 in both rounds of the event, while Campbell shot an 83 in the first round and a five-over 77 in the second round.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

With the regular season in the books, the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is set to compete at the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championships, April 13th-15th, on the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.

For news and updates, follow APSU women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.