Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Preps for Road Test Against St. Louis

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces St. Louis in a Wednesday 1:00pm match at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (5-11, 1-5 ASUN) most recently fell 0-4 to Bellarmine on April 2nd in Louisville.

St. Louis took a 1-4 loss against Davidson on April 5th. The Billikens took the doubles point with wins on courts one and three. Andres Castellanos and Valentin Vasquez defeated Davidson’s Nico Pinzon and Gregorio Hildago 7-5 on court one, and Riki Koshimizu and Sansh Kumar defeated Nikhil Mukherjee and Davide Procacci 6-4 on court three.

This will be the fifth all-time meeting of the Governors and the Billikens, with the Billikens leading the series, 4-0. The last matchup was a 4-3 St. Louis win on February 18th, 2024, in Evansville, Indiana.

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.