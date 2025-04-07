Austin Peay State University’s Teacher Apprenticeship Program Featured in Forbes Higher Ed Article

Clarksville, TN – A recent Forbes article examining how apprenticeship degrees create new pathways in higher education highlighted the Austin Peay State University (APSU) groundbreaking teacher apprenticeship program.

In his Forbes article “Is Experience Via Apprenticeship Degrees A New College Degree Pathway?”, Bruno V. Manno highlights APSU’s historic achievement. In January 2022, the Eriksson College of Education partnership with Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) became the nation’s first teaching apprenticeship program approved by the U.S. Department of Labor.

This recognition in Forbes underscores the national impact of the Eriksson College of Education’s innovative approach to addressing teacher shortages through its Grow Your Own Teacher Residency program. The apprenticeship model allows aspiring teachers to earn while they learn, gaining classroom experience without debt for tuition or textbooks.

The Forbes article notes that since APSU’s program launched, 45 states, the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico have received Department of Labor approval to offer similar teacher apprenticeship programs—demonstrating the influence of Austin Peay’s model.

The Grow Your Own Teacher Residency program has expanded beyond its initial partnership with CMCSS to work with 10 other Tennessee districts. The program collaborates with local community colleges, allowing teacher residents to complete an associate degree before transferring to Austin Peay.

